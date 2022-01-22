Stunning goals from Barry Bannan and Josh Windass gave the Owls the lead twice but incisive moves from the home side combined with some lacklustre Wednesday defending to give up the points.

Here are our player ratings from the Kassam Stadium..

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 6

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hutchinson steps in to stop an Owls attack.

Made a good reflex save for Oxford’s best chance of the first half. Showed bravery in shutting out an early effort in the second half and made a good save to deny Brannagan after the hour. Conceded three.

Liam Palmer – 6

Solid enough in the first half but struggled with runners when Oxford broke.

Sam Hutchinson – 6

Raced out to block a firmly struck McGuane effort at the half-hour mark. Held things together well.

Marvin Johnson – 5Made a handful of good blocks and tackles and offered-up a number of classy crosses going forward. Lost Taylor for the Oxford goal and looked off it in a poor second half.Jack Hunt – 6Put in a number of good crosses and almost scored after 13 minutes. Got forward with regularity and did well to keep out Oxford from short range on 37 minutes. Should have had a first-half penalty. May have done better for Oxford’s third.Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 5Did a fair bit of donkey work and put in some nice touches. Too passive in the second half as the game swamped him. Off for Windass aftr Oxford equalised.Massimo Luongo – 7A class apart in the first half. Grabbed an assist for his snake-hips movement to tee up Bannan’s goal. Broke up play expertly. Put simply, he’s the most important player in the side, which is a different prospect altogether with him in it. Tired as the second half rolled on and Oxford grew into it.Barry Bannan – 7

What a finish. Few strike it as sweetly in this division and his celebration told a tale, racing towards the raucous Wednesday away support. Some stunning touches – when he was at his best, so were Wednesday.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – 6Battled down the left and put in some good crosses. Looks a handy man to have on corners but seemed to tire, which is understandable given his lack of gametime.Sylla Sow – 5Missed an excellent chance after the half hour mark. Worked hard but to no avail. Off for Windass on 57 minutes.Lee Gregory – 8

Played a central part in the opener and was a handful throughout. Spirit typified by a fighting minute-long effort to keep the ball deep in Wednesday’s own half and combined excellently for Windass’ goal. A proper player.

SUBS

Josh Windass – 7

Took his goal beautifully after some stunning back-and-forth with Gregory. Worked hard in both directions.

Jaden Brown – N/A

On for Mendez-Laing as he tired.

Callum Paterson – N/A