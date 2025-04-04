Championship club confirmed to be under transfer embargo - when Sheffield Wednesday will appear
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A club statement confirmed on Monday that Wednesday had been unable to pay their player wages for the month of March, a fate that automatically places EFL clubs under embargo.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
To heap more concern on the situation, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri confirmed the club must satisfy their wage commitments to players on Monday latest in order to avoid a three-window transfer embargo. Clubs must not accrue 30 days of late HMRC payments or payment to players - or face that sanction. The club failed to satisfy a HMRC tax bill deadline in October. Wednesday will already have been slapped with a fine for passing the 20-day mark.
Wednesday do not currently feature on the EFL website’s ‘Embargo Reporting Service’ page - where clubs under embargo are publicly listed by the authority for purposes of clarity. This is because clubs have two days to report payment issues to the EFL, who in turn offer a two-day grace period for clubs to solve any problems before it goes public.
That four-day period is understood to have run into weekend hours and The Star expects their embargo will be publicly acknowledged via the EFL website on the next working day - Monday - unless payments are satisfied ahead of time of course.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
One club that appeared as a surprise inclusion on the Embargo Reporting Service on Friday evening are Oxford United, who have been punished for a breach of ‘Regulation 16.11 Interim Accounts & Regulation 16.16 Future Financial Information’. No other club are currently named on the ERS.
The Kassam Stadium outfit have undertaken a resurgence since the appointment of Gary Rowett as manager in December, rising from the relegation places to take up a current placing of 19th - though they still sit just two points from the drop zone. Oxford will make the trip to Hillsborough next weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.