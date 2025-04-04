Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship colleagues have been confirmed to be under a transfer embargo - with the Owls’ own ongoing embargo yet to be officially acknowledged.

A club statement confirmed on Monday that Wednesday had been unable to pay their player wages for the month of March, a fate that automatically places EFL clubs under embargo.

To heap more concern on the situation, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri confirmed the club must satisfy their wage commitments to players on Monday latest in order to avoid a three-window transfer embargo. Clubs must not accrue 30 days of late HMRC payments or payment to players - or face that sanction. The club failed to satisfy a HMRC tax bill deadline in October. Wednesday will already have been slapped with a fine for passing the 20-day mark.

Wednesday do not currently feature on the EFL website’s ‘Embargo Reporting Service’ page - where clubs under embargo are publicly listed by the authority for purposes of clarity. This is because clubs have two days to report payment issues to the EFL, who in turn offer a two-day grace period for clubs to solve any problems before it goes public.

That four-day period is understood to have run into weekend hours and The Star expects their embargo will be publicly acknowledged via the EFL website on the next working day - Monday - unless payments are satisfied ahead of time of course.

One club that appeared as a surprise inclusion on the Embargo Reporting Service on Friday evening are Oxford United, who have been punished for a breach of ‘Regulation 16.11 Interim Accounts & Regulation 16.16 Future Financial Information’. No other club are currently named on the ERS.

The Kassam Stadium outfit have undertaken a resurgence since the appointment of Gary Rowett as manager in December, rising from the relegation places to take up a current placing of 19th - though they still sit just two points from the drop zone. Oxford will make the trip to Hillsborough next weekend.