Championship club confirmed to be under transfer embargo - when Sheffield Wednesday will appear

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 5th Apr 2025, 00:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship colleagues have been confirmed to be under a transfer embargo - with the Owls’ own ongoing embargo yet to be officially acknowledged.

A club statement confirmed on Monday that Wednesday had been unable to pay their player wages for the month of March, a fate that automatically places EFL clubs under embargo.

For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To heap more concern on the situation, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri confirmed the club must satisfy their wage commitments to players on Monday latest in order to avoid a three-window transfer embargo. Clubs must not accrue 30 days of late HMRC payments or payment to players - or face that sanction. The club failed to satisfy a HMRC tax bill deadline in October. Wednesday will already have been slapped with a fine for passing the 20-day mark.

Getty Images

Wednesday do not currently feature on the EFL website’s ‘Embargo Reporting Service’ page - where clubs under embargo are publicly listed by the authority for purposes of clarity. This is because clubs have two days to report payment issues to the EFL, who in turn offer a two-day grace period for clubs to solve any problems before it goes public.

That four-day period is understood to have run into weekend hours and The Star expects their embargo will be publicly acknowledged via the EFL website on the next working day - Monday - unless payments are satisfied ahead of time of course.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One club that appeared as a surprise inclusion on the Embargo Reporting Service on Friday evening are Oxford United, who have been punished for a breach of ‘Regulation 16.11 Interim Accounts & Regulation 16.16 Future Financial Information’. No other club are currently named on the ERS.

The Kassam Stadium outfit have undertaken a resurgence since the appointment of Gary Rowett as manager in December, rising from the relegation places to take up a current placing of 19th - though they still sit just two points from the drop zone. Oxford will make the trip to Hillsborough next weekend.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Dejphon Chansiri admits Sheffield Wednesday are days from three-window embargo - can't guarantee payment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice