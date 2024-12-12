Sheffield Wednesday will have another opportunity to break into the top-10 when they go to Oxford United on Saturday. Defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers in the week ended the Owls’ four-game unbeaten run but Danny Rohl and his men are very much looking up, rather than over their shoulder.

Wednesday didn’t look to have picked up any injury issues during that defeat at Hillsborough, but the tight turnaround means any midweek absentees will find it difficult returning come Saturday. Oxford have slipped towards relegation trouble with just one win in 14, and have some fitness concerns of their own to address.

Below, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides ahead of Saturday’s Kassam Stadium meeting.

Max Woltman - out Oxford boss Des Buckingham has already confirmed the 21-year-old is out until 2025.

Joe Bennett - out Like Woltman, not due to play again until 2025.

Louie Sibley - doubt Out since the start of November with an ankle injury. Has been pencilled in for a return at some point this month.

Siriki Dembele - doubt Another who is expected back at some point this month, having suffered an ankle injury in October.