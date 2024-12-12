Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday injury and team news with three out and three doubts

Published 12th Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to bounce back from Tuesday’s unfortunate defeat against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday will have another opportunity to break into the top-10 when they go to Oxford United on Saturday. Defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers in the week ended the Owls’ four-game unbeaten run but Danny Rohl and his men are very much looking up, rather than over their shoulder.

Wednesday didn’t look to have picked up any injury issues during that defeat at Hillsborough, but the tight turnaround means any midweek absentees will find it difficult returning come Saturday. Oxford have slipped towards relegation trouble with just one win in 14, and have some fitness concerns of their own to address.

Below, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides ahead of Saturday’s Kassam Stadium meeting.

Oxford boss Des Buckingham has already confirmed the 21-year-old is out until 2025.

1. Max Woltman - out

Oxford boss Des Buckingham has already confirmed the 21-year-old is out until 2025.

Like Woltman, not due to play again until 2025.

2. Joe Bennett - out

Like Woltman, not due to play again until 2025.

Out since the start of November with an ankle injury. Has been pencilled in for a return at some point this month.

3. Louie Sibley - doubt

Out since the start of November with an ankle injury. Has been pencilled in for a return at some point this month.

Another who is expected back at some point this month, having suffered an ankle injury in October.

4. Siriki Dembele - doubt

Another who is expected back at some point this month, having suffered an ankle injury in October.

