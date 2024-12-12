Sheffield Wednesday will have another opportunity to break into the top-10 when they go to Oxford United on Saturday. Defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers in the week ended the Owls’ four-game unbeaten run but Danny Rohl and his men are very much looking up, rather than over their shoulder.
Wednesday didn’t look to have picked up any injury issues during that defeat at Hillsborough, but the tight turnaround means any midweek absentees will find it difficult returning come Saturday. Oxford have slipped towards relegation trouble with just one win in 14, and have some fitness concerns of their own to address.
Below, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides ahead of Saturday’s Kassam Stadium meeting.