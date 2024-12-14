Oxford United manager, Des Buckingham, is looking forward to a reunion with Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, James Beadle. But hopes he doesn’t play well!

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young Wednesday loanee is a player that Oxford know well having had him on their books for the first half of last season before he was pulled back by Brighton & Hove Albion in order to move to Hillsborough, and Buckingham was quick to point out the role that the England youth international played in their promotion out of League One.

Beadle is expected to start this afternoon when Wednesday travel to the Kassam Stadium this afternoon for their 3pm kick off in the Championship, and his former manager says that it’ll be ‘good to se him again’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, he said, “He obviously left us in January of last year after helping us get to where we eventually got to in that first part to the season. It’ll be good to see James again, but hopefully he doesn’t play well. He helped us get where we ultimately got, which is into this league, but we were able once he left to bring in Jamie Cumming, who took a little bit of time to find his feet, but really grew into the rest of that season, and is certainly now holding that number one jersey.”

Meanwhile, the U’s boss went on to say about the Owls as a whole, “They’re hard-working, organised and a constant threat. You have to match that to start with, you have to match all of that, certainly at home. You have to match each of those and then add your quality. We have to have quality in what we do.”

Wednesday could move as high as ninth if they were to win today and other results go their way, and they go into the tie as favourites given Oxford’s dire run of results that has seen them pick up just one win in their last 14 matches.