Oxford United boss, Des Buckingham, says that his side are as ready as they can be to take on Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls travel to the Kassam Stadium this weekend to take on the U’s in their latest Championship fixture, and it will definitely be seen as a winnable tie for Danny Röhl and his troops - not only because of their form on the road, but also their opponent’s form in general.

But the Wednesday manager has already spoken about how he’s got used to form not counting for much in this division, and the German came in for praise from his opposite number, Buckingham, who spoke of the impact that he has made over the last 14 months or so.

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford, he said, “Even in the last 12 months they’ve had a pretty big rollercoaster, they were down at the bottom this time last year and Danny Röhl came in, made a big impact and got them out of that space. And they’ve had a decent start to this season, and picked up some good results of late… They’ve established themselves, they’ve got a way that they do things, and we’re as prepared and as ready for that as we can be…

“Hopefully we can return to those levels that we’ve shown when we take on Sheffield Wednesday in front of another packed home crowd.”

A win for Wednesday could take them as high as ninth, but if they’re to achieve that then they’ll have to do something that no Owls team has done since back in 1988... Beat Oxford United away.