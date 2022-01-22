Oxford United 3 Sheffield Wednesday 2 - Everything Darren Moore says after Kassam defeat
And that’s that..
Wednesday lose on the road in what was a bizarre game.
Well it’s 3-2
We’ve had some technical issues here at the Kassam. But Wednesday are behind in stoppage time.
Can they nick a point?
Palmer to the rescue
A driven cross was just about to be turned in by Oxford, but Palmer was just where he needed to be to put it out for a corner.
Bannan booked.
The Owls skipper gets a yellow.
So close!
Bannan cushions a header to Brown after a ball into the box, but the wideman can’t direct it goalwards... Probably should be 3-2.
And an Owls sub
Mendez-Laing goes off, and Jaden Brown comes into the fold.
A familiar face
Sam Winnall comes on for Oxford
68’ - Penalty shout Oxford
Windass bundles Brannagan over.. but the referee, again, is unmoved.
65’ - Madness
A break in play here after a manic five minutes or so.