Oxford United 3 Sheffield Wednesday 2 - Everything Darren Moore said after Kassam defeat
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Oxford United.
The Owls are hoping to record back-to-back League One wins for the second time since August and continue their mission to climb back into the playoff places.
We’ll be on hand to deliver all the very latest build-up, team news and live coverage of the match action from the Kassam Stadium and will be speaking to Darren Moore straight after the game.
DM on the performance
We felt we dominated the game. They’re frustrated in there. The goals are poor. They’re really disappointed with that.
(So many set pieces) It’s not been one person. It’s that moment in time to get a first contact. Ultimately we’re giving teams too many opportunities.
DM on Tyreece John-Jules
I won’t speculate on players. There are players I’m linked with.
The fact of the matter is until they’re signed and sealed, that’s when I get excited.
We have to be professional about it.
DM on defensive additions
It’s possible, but are the defenders out there? Everybody wants them. They are few and far between.
I believe in what we have here, we want to make them more resilient and more dogged. We have to communicate with one another and throw ourselves into the cause.
It’s all over the pitch. We lost the game as a team today.
It’s a tough one to take but we have to take that medicine and move on from it.
DM on fears for the season
No chance will we give up. We’ve seen the quality in that side. We’re a math for any team.
Nobody disputes their tempament. We scrtch our heads with the three goals, there have been parts of the season we have felt we’ve turned the corner. Things can happen.
We’ve give the game away today.
DM on sloppy goals
“It’s not skill, it’s not ability, it’s application.
“It’s not the ability. It’s mental. We switch off and we have to concentrate for 90 minutes.
“You can try to replicate in training but it’s different. We can put 100 balls in the box and they head them away.
“It is different. There are lots of things to look back on.”
DM frustration cont.
I can see all the goals in my head now.
We had momentum and I thought the team was right to keep it unchanged.
When I look back at those goals, it’s just lapses of concentration. It’s bitterly disappointing.
DM is here
“Chucked away is the right word. The boys started excellent today, we scored to well-worked goals. The quality was good.
“The work off the ball was good, he controlled it well. We look back at three goals and they were all avoidable.
“The oncentration wasn’t there - why? I don;t know.
“They’ve not had to work for it. We’ve lost the game.”
And that’s that..
Wednesday lose on the road in what was a bizarre game.
Well it’s 3-2
We’ve had some technical issues here at the Kassam. But Wednesday are behind in stoppage time.
Can they nick a point?
Palmer to the rescue
A driven cross was just about to be turned in by Oxford, but Palmer was just where he needed to be to put it out for a corner.