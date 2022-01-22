Oxford United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 - Watch Barry Bannan beauty put Owls ahead

The Owls are hoping to record back-to-back League One wins for the second time since August and continue their mission to climb back into the playoff places.

We’ll be on hand to deliver all the very latest build-up, team news and live coverage of the match action from the Kassam Stadium and will be speaking to Darren Moore straight after the game.

Keep it locked to the blog below for up-to-the-minute updates.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...