Oxford United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 - Watch Barry Bannan beauty put Owls ahead
The Owls are hoping to record back-to-back League One wins for the second time since August and continue their mission to climb back into the playoff places.
25’ - Penalty shout.. survived
A combination of Luongo and Palmer bring down Taylor in the box.. but the referee is unmoved.
Phew!
23’ - Just over
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing blazes one into the stands having jinked his way into the Oxford box.
He was slightly unbalanced. Remains 1-0.
News on an absence..
Fair play..
18’ - Good swinging cross..
..from NML, but it’s a touch too deep and Stevens - eventually - collects.
14’ - Good work Johnson
And excellent block to snuff out an Oxford counter attack.
Wednesday are doing well here. Both at the back and going forward.
13’ - HUNT!!!
His downward header forces Stevens into a good save down low.
Wednesday are ticking here.
6’ - GOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL
5’ - First Wednesday shot!
A well-worked corner routine found NML on the edge of the box.. it fell to Johnson, who strikes it nicely but into the arms of Stevens in the Oxford goal.