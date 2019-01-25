Owner Dejphon Chansiri tips Sheffield Wednesday to put in a strong showing against FA Cup holders Chelsea

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has backed Sheffield Wednesday's players to give a good account of themselves when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup this weekend.

Fresh from back-to-back victories over Luton Town and Wigan Athletic, the Owls go to Stamford Bridge for a televised fourth-round tie on Sunday evening in high spirits.

It will be the first meeting with Chelsea since the Owls were relegated from the Premier League in 2000.

The tie has captured the imagination of the Wednesday fanbase. Nearly 6,000 supporters will be cheering Steve Agnew's side on in front of the TV cameras in west London. A huge number of the travelling fans will be donning, like the players, the obsidian away strip to showcase their pride and passion to the nation.

Why Dejphon Chansiri feels Steve Bruce is the right man to take Sheffield Wednesday forward

But the Blues, the cup holders, will start as firm favourites to reach the next round of the competition, even if they decide to rest some of their top players. Belgium international Eden Hazard may not be involved but new signing Gonzalo Higuain could feature after joining on loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

Higuian spent the first half of the season on loan at AC Milan, hitting eight goals in 22 outings.

"I'm sure Chelsea will play a strong team as they will want to win the trophy again," said Chansiri. "But I believe our players are going to do their best and will show what they can do."

There have been some memorable cup encounters between the clubs, including a thrilling 4-4 draw in the quarter-finals of the League Cup in 1985 at Hillsborough. Chelsea prevailed 2-1 in the replay.

En route to lifting the League Cup in 1991, Wednesday, then a second-tier side under Ron Atkinson, defeated the Blues in a two-legged semi-final before going on to beat Manchester United at Wembley.