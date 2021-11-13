Owls vs Gillingham LIVE: Florian Kamberi grabs second-half equaliser
Good afternoon and welcome to The Star’s live matchday blog for this afternoon’s visit of struggling Gillingham.
Darren Moore’s side could move back into the play-offs with a win, which would be their second in as many League One games after they thumped Sunderland 3-0 last time out to move within two points of sixth spot.
Steve Evans’ Gillingham are 19th heading into the clash with just one win in six.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Gillingham LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 13 November, 2021, 17:31
- Sheffield Wednesday could move back into the top six with a win
- Lee Gregory misses out for the Owls
- Nineteenth-placed Gillingham have just one win in their last six
More on Lee Gregory
‘Today the best form of defence was attack. That’s what we tried to do’.
‘Lee’s got a calf injury. To lose our talisman like that, it’s a bitter blow.
‘He’s got a scan on Monday. We’ll know more next week.
Jack Hunt also injured.
‘Our medical department is very busy at the moment.
Moore cont’d
On the stoppages: ‘It just kills the momentum
‘I said to the players: ‘That’s what you get in this league’.
‘We need that ruthless mindset. Those (Paterson’s second-half chance) are gilt-edged chances. It’s the final 20 per cent’.
Moore reaction
‘A really frusrating game. We wanted to win the game today.
‘The stats stack up all in our favour.
‘The frustrating thing for me was how the game played out.’
Our player ratings
Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after Florian Kamberi rescues Owls a point
Florian Kamberi’s second-half equaliser saved Sheffield Wednesday’s blushes against struggling Gillingham at Hillsborough.
First booking for time-wasting
...Goes to John Akinde after 90 minutes.
That’s it, 1-1 FT.
Reaction to come.
SIX minutes added on.
Another Corbeanu chance
The ball falls his way on the edge of the box but he floats a volley just past the far post.
Deserves a goal for his efforts today and almost had a memorable one there.
Another switch
Sylla Sow replaces Olamide Shodipo.
Almost 2-1
A cross-cum-shot evades everyone and is heading for the bottom corner before it’s hooked clear.
Fifteen minutes for the Owls to find a winner.
Bannan’s fierce low strike is initially kept out but Cumming but the rebound falls to Kamberi, who has an easy finish from four yards.