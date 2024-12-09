Owls undroppables and four changes - A Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Blackburn Rovers - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:39 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 16:40 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have another chance to give their home crowd something to shout about when they take on Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls weren’t able to take all three points against Preston North End over the weekend, and barely came away with one in the end, but Danny Röhl will be eager to see his team put that right tomorrow evening when Rovers come to town.

Unlike the Lilywhites, Blackburn visit Hillsborough in a rich vein of form that has seen them win all of their last four Championship fixtures - keeping clean sheets in three - so the hosts will need to be much improved if they’re to pick up their first home victory in over a month.

Röhl has decisions to make as he weighs up changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Preston, and at least one change is expected as Barry Bannan returns from suspension...

Here’s a possible XI with three more alterations in the mix as well:

He's become practically undroppable of late, making some fantastic saves in recent matches. He'll be starting this one.

1. James Beadle - GK

He's become practically undroppable of late, making some fantastic saves in recent matches. He'll be starting this one.

Always seems to make an impact when he's been given a chance from the bench, and offers plenty going forward on top of his defensive work. Has earned the chance to start.

2. Pol Valentin - RWB

Always seems to make an impact when he's been given a chance from the bench, and offers plenty going forward on top of his defensive work. Has earned the chance to start.

Was on the bench last time out, but Röhl may look to utilise his pace and height in a back three - Valery hasn't quite hit the heights recently and may be given a break.

3. Dominic Iorfa - RCB

Was on the bench last time out, but Röhl may look to utilise his pace and height in a back three - Valery hasn't quite hit the heights recently and may be given a break.

A key cog in the Wednesday backline, you'd think that Bernard will start for the Owls whenever he's available. Didn't don his facemask in the second half v Preston, so you'd think he's back to 100% now.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB

A key cog in the Wednesday backline, you'd think that Bernard will start for the Owls whenever he's available. Didn't don his facemask in the second half v Preston, so you'd think he's back to 100% now.

