The Owls weren’t able to take all three points against Preston North End over the weekend, and barely came away with one in the end, but Danny Röhl will be eager to see his team put that right tomorrow evening when Rovers come to town.

Unlike the Lilywhites, Blackburn visit Hillsborough in a rich vein of form that has seen them win all of their last four Championship fixtures - keeping clean sheets in three - so the hosts will need to be much improved if they’re to pick up their first home victory in over a month.

Röhl has decisions to make as he weighs up changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Preston, and at least one change is expected as Barry Bannan returns from suspension...

Here’s a possible XI with three more alterations in the mix as well:

1 . James Beadle - GK He's become practically undroppable of late, making some fantastic saves in recent matches. He'll be starting this one. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Pol Valentin - RWB Always seems to make an impact when he's been given a chance from the bench, and offers plenty going forward on top of his defensive work. Has earned the chance to start. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - RCB Was on the bench last time out, but Röhl may look to utilise his pace and height in a back three - Valery hasn't quite hit the heights recently and may be given a break. | UGC Photo Sales