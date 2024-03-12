Owls-supporting presenter uses Sheffield Wednesday analogy when interviewing Keir Starmer
Ridge, who has spoken to The Star previously about her love of the Owls, was speaking to the Labour Party leader on her show the Politics Hub on various different topics, and Wednesdayites watching noticed during a question about the economy that their team had been slipped into the conversation.
When Starmer was speaking about making sure the British economy was thriving, saying that it has ‘been stagnant’ for decades, she replied, “I know you want to grow the economy, but that’s not going to happen on day one - I want Sheffield Wednesday to win the Premier League, but I know it’s not going to happen this season.”
There was no reaction from Starmer on the Owls reference, saying ‘there’s a lot of things we can do very quickly’, however Ridge took to Twitter afterwards to say - with a laughing emoji - “Apologies for the slightly unusual analogy between how quickly you can get growth into the economy and whether Sheffield Wednesday can win the Premier League.”
Before they have any hopes of winning the top-flight, or getting to it even, Danny Röhl’s men must first clinch their place in the Championship for next season, and they’ll be hoping to get back on track this weekend against Ipswich Town after last week’s loss to Leeds United.
Ridge’s Politics Hub airs at 7pm Monday to Thursday on Sky News.