Owls need a New Year’s resolution to finally prove their worth: Sheffield Wednesday fan’s column

The deed is done. While Middlesbrough fans were wringing their hands about the timing of Garry Monk’s departure, Sheffield Wednesday said ‘hold my mulled wine we can do one better.’

Losing your job on Christmas Eve, never a pleasant thing.

The fact is a decent man lost his job at Christmas because his performance evaluation indicated that he wasn’t meeting the objective set. There are consequences for this.

It was the right decision however tough it was.

Thank you Carlos, for the hope you gave us and for taking Sheffield to your heart. We Wednesday fans wish you all the best for the future.

We have to move on.

And move on we did against Nottingham Forest. There was an inevitability that we would win.

You could feel it in the air. Lee Bullen, not know from shying away from anything, did what Wednesday fans have been yearning for all season (and last season!)

Bullen changed the formation to 4-3-3 to play an attacking game.

While Forest dominated possession and we did get the rub of the green a few times, there was a least a spark that we’ve rarely seen this season.

Joe Wildsmith takes a lot of credit for his stand-in performances. He kept us in the game on Boxing Day.

To win convincingly and creatively though is a Christmas present most Wednesdayites thought they wouldn’t get under Carvalhal. The likelihood is we probably wouldn’t using his tired formation.

New Year’s resolutions are helpful.

They provoke you into action to do something that will ultimately make you look, feel and be better.

If we are going to salvage some pride from this anniversary season, resolutions need to be put into action immediately.

We have the basis of an outstanding football team. We all know it. We now need to show it.