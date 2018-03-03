Owls Match Report: Bristol City 4 Sheffield Wednesday 0 - Awful Owls battered in bitter Bristol cold

Bristol City beat the weather to put this game on and then absolutely battered Sheffield Wednesday in a one-sided encounter at Ashton Gate.

The Robins had a couple of gears left to go through but they didn't need them as Lee Johnson's side breezed to what must sure;y have been one of their easiest wins of the season.

The Owls were terrible and the 4-0 scoreline, which included a hat-trick from Bobby Reid, could have been a lot worse.

Wednesday struggled to get going in the opening stages and found themselves penned in, in their own half with City's high press causing the Owls difficulties.

So, though Joe Wildsmith hadn't been tested up to that point, it came as no surprise to see the home side open the scoring after just 13 minutes.

Reid played a neat one-two- with Josh Brownhill and with the Owls defence cut open, top scorer shot past the keeper with the outside of his right foot from just over six yards.

Twelve minutes later, City doubled their lead when Marlon Pack's pass was dummied by Famara Diedhiou and Reid picked up the pass and slotted home.

Wednesday offered nothing up front - Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao having a couple of pretty tame shots off target and just before the break it was 3-0 as Josh Brownhill fired across goal into the bottom corner after yet more slow defending.

Tom Lees made a return to the side in the second half, replacing Daniel Pudil for his first appearance since November 22.

Wednesday didn't get much better after the break, bar a brief flurry upon their immediate return and on 62 minutes it was 4-0 and Reid's hat-trick.

City pressed Lees who couldn't find a way out and eventually managed to squeeze the ball to Palmer who did indeed lose possession under pressure. Eventually Pack went tumbling and referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot under prompting little protest.

Reid confidently registered his treble, high to Wildsmith's left.

After that, it was game over. Wednesday offered little in the way of even a consolation and City were more than happy with what they had.

Bristol City: Fielding, Pisano, Flint, Magnusson, Bryan, Brownhill, Pack, Smith, Paterson, Diédhiou, Reid. Subs: Steele, Kelly, O'Neil, Kent, Walsh, Eliasson, Diony.

Sheffield Wednesday: Wildsmith, Palmer, Venancio, Pudil, Fox, Pelupessy, Clare, Reach, Stobbs, Nuhiu, Joao. Subs: Dawson, Jones, Rhodes, Loovens, Lees, Boyd, Abdi