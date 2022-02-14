Owls boss Darren Moore admitted he felt the decision to award Rotherham a corner in the build-up to their opener was questionable, while a decision on a penalty for a possible foul on Liam Palmer went the way of the Millers.

Asked whether the Wednesday players had felt hard done by at the time of the incidents, long-serving Wednesday man Palmer said: “The first one, yes.

“I was stood on that side and you could see Bailey just stood still with the ball before the corner. It’s football, it happens.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Second half, I got the other side of their man and felt some contact in the box, went down. I don’t know if the ref had a good view on that or not. It’s difficult for referees with penalties, they’ve got a tough job but when it’s that tight you hope they get the big decisions right and they’ve not done that today.”

By the admission of Rotherham boss Paul Warne, Wednesday had the better of much of the game but failed to take their chances.

Palmer agreed: “We had more than enough chances for it to be a different game and for us to put the game away. Look, we have to be more ruthless. They know what they are, what they’re good at and credit to them, it gets them results in this league.”

The match was dominated by a sodden pitch that inhibited the prospect of regular fast, free-flowing football. A downpour pre-match left standing water on the field in the early stages of the clash.

Sheffield Wednesday found themselves on the wrong side of decisions made by referee Darren Drysdale in their South Yorkshire derby defeat to Rotherham United on Sunday.

“It was very difficult but the conditions are the same for both sides,” Palmer said.

“We’re a side that wants to play the game more on the ground but sometimes you have to play the conditions. That was one of those games, the ball was getting stuck trying to run with it. It’s about staying concentrated and helping each other out with things if there is a mistake.