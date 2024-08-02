Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday legend, Carlton Palmer, believes that the Owls’ pursuit of Iké Ugbo will ‘go down to the wire’.

It is certainly no secret that Wednesday are trying to bring the Canadian international back to Hillsborough after his excellent loan spell in the second half of last season, however as things stand nothing has been agreed with his French club, Troyes, in order to get a deal done.

As has been the case for some time now, The Star is of the understanding that both the player and the Owls want to make the move happen, however the sticking point appears to be the transfer fee that would be required in order to seal it. Wednesday will have to part with millions of pounds in order to do so - and only time will tell whether an agreement can be reach.

For Palmer, who thinks that Wednesday have had a good window so far, he suggested that another loan might even be the way to go.

“I think this one will go down to the wire, and as I said, it will be down to the player as well,” he told Football League World. “If the player says Sheffield Wednesday is the club I want to go to, and won’t go anywhere else, then the fee will have to be lowered.

“I’m sure that Sheffield Wednesday – who have done really good business this summer – will be looking elsewhere, and will have other recruits in mind that they could bring in.

“Maybe it might be a loan deal again for Ike Ugbo, with maybe a loan fee involved. Still a lot of work to be done, but a permanent transfer at £4.5m I think is too rich, and Rohl, who’s proven to be very astute in his short managerial career, will not be looking to pay that amount for the player.”