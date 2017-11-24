Owls fan’s column: The feel-good factor has well and truly gone at Sheffield Wednesday

The Danish have a concept called ‘Hygge.’

Although there is no direct English translation, it’s about creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with the people that mean the most to you.

The winter nights are cold, dark and very long in Denmark but they are largely perceived as some of the happiest people in the world.

Even the Danish would struggle to find the Hygge at Hillsborough right now.

Despite only being four points away from the play-off places and having gone five matches without defeat, there doesn’t feel like there’s contentment within club or amongst the fans.

Although a point against an in-form Bristol City could be seen as a decent result, there was definitely more scope for the Owls to have applied themselves constructively.

There was an Olympic standard level of faffing about on the pitch.

The Ipswich Town game on Wednesday night could also be seen as a point gained from a dire performance, but even with this kind of confident posturing, there’s no warm atmosphere.

There seem to be few good things in these performances and the people that mean the most to the club, the fans, are weary.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has already said that he likes to treat the club like family which is very sweet but also very naïve.

If players who aren’t performing aren’t sold, the wage bill will keep increasing leaving us little chance to bring in players who will make a difference.

Can head coach Carlos Carvalhal take us any further than he already has, when he signposts to every team exactly how we will play? Eventually, something has got to give.

There’s no drinking warm, cosy drinks on long dark nights and feeling good about Sheffield Wednesday. The Hygge of two seasons ago is well and truly gone.

