Owls boss Luhukay pleased with hard-fought derby point

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay declared himself pleased following his side’s 0-0 draw in this evening’s Steel City derby.

The Owls, reduced to 10 men in the second-half, will likely be the happier of the two teams following the result.

Dutchman Luhukay had just five days to work with his injury-ravaged squad prior to the fixture.

He told Sky Sports: “I enjoyed it. I’m very happy that I’m here.

“The game was very hard for us, but I must give my team a compliment. I have respect for the fight that they have given me for 90 minutes.

“The last 25 minutes it was not too easy but they defended together. At the end we had two good situations from distance. With this draw, we can live with that.

“The defending over 90 minutes, they had good stability. It can be better, but we must make step for step and this was the first I think.”