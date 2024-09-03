Owl v Owl as six Sheffield Wednesday players head out on international duty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have a host of players in international action over the next couple of weeks, with their players jetting out to various destinations with the respective nations.

While Danny Röhl works with his players at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training complex, a number of them will be absent from the sessions after being handed call-ups to go and represent their country on different stages - from Nations League fixtures to qualifying games to friendly encounters.

Here’s all you need to know about the six Owls on international duty this month:

Di’Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe - Jamaica

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuba (H) - September 7th - 1am UK time

Honduras (A) - September 11th - 3am UK time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard was named in the squad last week as he kept his place following the appointment of Steve McLaren, while Lowe was a late call-up following an injury to Leon Bailey... They play two CONCACAF Nations League games on this international break, one in Kingston and the other in Tegucigalpa.

----

Shea Charles - Northern Ireland

Luxembourg (H) - September 5th - 7.45pm

Bulgaria (A) - September 8th - 5pm

Wednesday’s Southampton loanee is a regular in the Northern Ireland setup now having climbed up the youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2022. They’ll be looking to get off to a good start at Windsor Park in their first UEFA Nations League fixture before travelling to Plovdiv for their second game of the international break.

----

James Beadle - England U21

Northern Ireland (A) - September 6th - 7.45pm

Austria (H) - September 9th - 7.45pm

Beadle and his England teammates have an almost perfect record in their qualification group for the 2025 U21 European Championships, and will be hoping that they can see off their opponents in Ballymena in an attempt to leapfrog Ukraine - who are currently topping Group F. The Austria game, meanwhile, will serve as a friendly.

----

Pierce Charles - Northern Ireland U21

England (H) - September 6th - 7.45pm

Ukraine (H) - September 10th - 7.45pm

It could well be Charles v Beadle in the first game of this international period as the pair do battle en route to the U21 Euros next year, with both hoping to start the fixture. But for the NI youngster there will also be another qualifier after the Young Lions game as they play host to table-topping Ukraine at The Showgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

----

Will Grainger - Wales U17s

Gibraltar (in Spain) - September 4th - 7pm

Qatar (in Spain) - September 6th - 4pm

The other young Owl in action is highly-rated teenager, Will Grainger, with the 15-year-old having once again been called up to his national team. They’re heading out to Spain for a couple of games against Gibralter and Qatar as they prepare for the 2025 UEFA U17 European Championship qualifies that begin later this year.