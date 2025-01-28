Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s upcoming game against West Bromwich Albion is expected to see over 2,500 Owls head over to the Hawthorns.

Wednesday take on the Baggies in their second February game, one that will be televised as an early kick off, and it could well prove to be a vital game in their quest for a play-off place given that Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit just three points ahead of them in the Championship table.

It was recently announced how many fans will get the chance to head over to the Midlands for the fixture, which could potentially present a chance to climb into the top six depending on this coming weekend’s results - however Wednesday’s poor goal difference could still cause them some problems.

An article on the club’s official website read, “The Owls travel to The Hawthorns to face West Brom on Saturday 8 February (12:30pm) in the Sky Bet Championship and ticket details are as follows... SWFC have an allocation of 2,542 for this all-ticket fixture.”

It was also confirmed that tickets went on sale on Monday morning at 9am, with general sale due to get underway at 2pm on February 3rd - however, as usual, they aren’t expected to reach that point given the demand from supporters.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last five home games against the Owls, winning three of them, with a 1-0 victory in April 2007 (thanks to a goal from Deon Burton) proving to be the last time that Wednesday were able to get the better of them on their own patch.