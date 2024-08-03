Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason scheduled came to an end with a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough against Leganes on a special day for one Owls legend.

Liam Palmer will have lost count how many times he’s walked out of that Hillsborough tunnel, how many times he’s heard the roar of that crowd, but he’ll never forget Saturday’s entrance – flanked by his kids, and his teammates, this was his day.

He wore the captain’s armband, of course, but once he’d acknowledged the supporters on the North and South any sense of this being a fun testimonial outing disappeared. It was made clear when this game was announced that, while it was a day to celebrate the Owls’ stalwart, it was very much a proper piece of their preparation. And the starting XI showed that.

‘Palms’ was the only change from the XI that fought back against Werder Bremen last week, with the versatile Wednesday number two lining up alongside Barry Bannan in the heart of midfield, in front of a back four consisting of Yan Valery, Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo and Max Lowe. James Beadle was between the sticks.

Further forward Danny Röhl had opted for Djeidi Gassama on the right, Josh Windass in the 10 and Anthony Musaba working his way up and down the left. Jamal Lowe led the line.

Leganes are reigning champions of their division, let’s not forget. They’ll be in LaLiga this season by virtue of claiming top spot last time out, and have a number of talented players in their squad. So the fact that Wednesday performed the way they did gives plenty of reason for optimism.

The first half was a relatively even one, though the hosts did probably edge it in terms of possession and chances. Playing a new way with new players, Röhl’s outfit looked confident, assured, at ease with what was wanted from them.

Chances fell the way of Gassama, Musaba and Windass, Bannan ran things from the centre of the park, and the two Lowes gave fans a real glimpse of the sort of quality that they can bring to the party. In defence Akin Famewo looked as confident as he’s ever looked in a Wednesday shirt.

Los Pepineros had their moments, with some excellent defending keeping them at bay, but it was the Owls who looked the most impressive as they zipped the ball around, settling nicely into the mix of heavy metal/possession football that their manager told us about in Germany.

Half time came and went, no changes were made, and Wednesday started to turn the screw. Further and further up the field they played, Bannan dictating matters and the fullbacks certainly getting involved. It looked like they might have their breakthrough just before the hour-mark, but Juan Soriano did fantastically to keep out Jamal Lowe from point blank range after a lovely move, and then Gassama’s follow up effort was blocked off the line. It felt like it was coming.

It probably should’ve come from the spot after the Owls’ number nine was taken out inside the box, but Wednesday’s 443-day wait for a penalty wasn’t coming to an end at Hillsborough this afternoon. Diego Garcia almost put the visitors ahead moments later, too, only to see his effort cannon back off the post.

The penalty decision did seem to shift the momentum, and for a period the Spaniards were looking most likely to score. Beadle got down excellently at close range to keep things level, and then Röhl started to ring the changes – on came Bailey Cadamarteri and Charlie McNeill.

Next to leave the field was Palmer himself. His change came alone, as it should, giving the fans the chance to chant his name and rise to their feet as he was applauded from the field. Röhl gave him a massive hug as he came off. His Wednesday story is by no means over, but to have this day will have meant to the world.

He was replaced by another academy graduate, Rio Shipston, who was soon followed onto the pitch by Gabriel Otegbayo as Gassama was replaced and Wednesday shifted to a back three. It wouldn’t be for long, but it offered another chance for the Owls to work on what it seems will be their secondary system this season.

The game fizzled out as the changes came, as these fixtures so often do in preseason, but as the whistle went there will certainly have been more positives than negatives to take from their final runout before next weekend’s big kick off. And the fans - for the most part - will have liked what they’ve seen.