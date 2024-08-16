'Outstanding' 'Vital cog' - Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI for Sunderland trip

The Owls will be hoping to achieve their sixth win on the spin in competitive football and they’ll be attempting to do so at the site of the capping of their survival effort last season. Only Akin Famewo and Nathaniel Chalobah are known to be injured in the Wednesday squad - and Famewo made a return to training this week.

The trip to the Stadium of Light will be interesting; will Danny Röhl stick with the same set-up that hammered Plymouth Argyle or, given they’re away from home, will he slide to a back three? Given the dominance of that performance, will he go unchanged?

Here’s the stab in the dark we’ve gone for ahead of the trip to the north east.

GK - James Beadle A shoo-in. Didn't have masses to do on Sunday but stood up when called upon. A vital part of what they want to do in possession.

LB - Max Lowe There was chatter of concern online after he was brought off during the Plymouth game, but Rohl has concerned no issues. He was a star man in pre-season and carried that into the opener.

CB - Di'Shon Bernard Strong and robust in the opener, fan favourite Bernard looks set to keep his place after helping to marshal their clean sheet.

CB - Dominic Iorfa The last few weeks have suggested Iorfa is ready to jump back to his very best form for Wednesday. They'll hope he can jump back into an excellent relationship with Bernard.