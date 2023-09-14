Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has spoken of a focus and belief within the camp that they can make strides to overcome their slow start to the season - and made clear any outside criticism is white noise.

The Scot has spoken appreciatively about the methods of new manager Xisco and his coaching staff and is one of several senior players to describe his faith that the team will get themselves marching up the table as his influence continues to build.

Wednesday achieved their first point of the campaign with a determined performance at Leeds United before the international break and with a pause in fixtures were given the opportunity of time to further get used to Xisco’s work over the last fortnight.

The Owls have received criticism for their early performances under the new boss.

“The outside noise has been that we’re this and we’re that,” Bannan told The Star. “From the inside, we know what we are as a group and what we’re working towards. We know what the manager wants and everybody is on the same page.

“It takes time, it’s just about being patient in ourselves and not questioning ourselves when things go against us.

“We’ve got enough experience in there to keep the team together. We know football, we have been in it long enough to know that the outside noise is always going to be there, it’s just making sure we believe in what we’re doing and working every day.”

Asked what he thought of that ‘outside noise’, Bannan said he was accepting of it but reiterated his belief that things will come good.

Wednesday get their Championship campaign back underway against Ipswich Town at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The comments of those outside the camp, he said, were not something players have spent any energy on.

“It’s football,” he said. “It’s part and parcel of it, if you’re not getting results, that is what happens.

“We’ve got a new manager and 12 new players, a new style of play, a new system. We went back to a bit of last season’s system but we’ve had a lot of upturn.

“It’s been difficult. A whole load of things have changed in the last few months, so it’s not easy to go out and take the points straight away. It’s going to take time.