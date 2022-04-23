Outmuscled and ineffective - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after Wycombe Wanderers defeat

The Owls were beaten 1-0 at Adams Park as they fell out of the Play-Off places and saw their already-slim chances of automatic promotion slip away, and the Owls were left wondering what could have been thanks to a lone goal from Jordan Obita.

Wednesday could have had a goal in the first half – only to see it disallowed – and had a penalty shout waved away in the second, but ultimately they didn’t have enough to really be effective in terms of breaking down Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

Here are our match ratings from the day:

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 To be honest, the goalkeeper barely had anything to do in terms of shot-stopping. He took some crosses well, and wasn't at fault for the goal - will be disappointed not to have kept another clean sheet. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Sam Hutchinson - 5 Had a solid first half, but not as much so in the second half - Wycombe got the wrong side of him for the goal. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. Chey Dunkley - 7 Won lots in the air and did exactly what he was brought in to do. Should really have had a goal to his name, but it was a good showing from him and was arguably the Owls' best player. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Jordan Storey - 6 Another decent showing from Storey, who was strong when called upon. Can't fault him too much on the day. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales