Our predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI as Owls welcome Portsmouth to Hillsborough

The Owls take on Pompey at 3pm as they seek to get off to a winning start for the new campaign, and Darren Moore has got some big decisions to make when it comes to picking his first XI at Hillsborough.

All eight of Wednesday’s new signings are fit by the sounds of it, meaning that we could see eight debuts on one afternoon, however it remains to be seen how many of them will be given a starting berth at S6 given how strongly Moore’s side finished last season, with some level of continuity to be expected.

We had a go at predicting what the Owls gaffer might go for this afternoon as he looks to keep Wednesday’s impressive home form going – they only lost four on home turf across all competitions last time out.

What do you think?

Darren Moore will be naming his first Sheffield Wednesday XI of the season in a few hours.

GK - David Stockdale The shot-stopper is the most experienced player in the side having come in from Wycombe Wanderers - and the fact that he's started the last two friendlies would suggest that he's just ahead of Cameron Dawson. For now at least.

RWB - Jack Hunt The wing back was incredibly reliable last season, and his ability to get up and down the right hand side will be seen as vital for the way that Wednesday play this season.

RCB - Dominic Iorfa Iorfa will be delighted to be back fit again after a tough season last time out, and it's been nice to see him galavanting up the field once again. Will no doubt be asked to overlap with the right wing back.