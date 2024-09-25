'Our future' - Sheffield Wednesday boss offers insight on identifying Owls' next generation
The Owls boss has taken a look a plenty of young Wednesday players since he came on board at Hillsborough, offering opportunities to train with first team to many academy products over the course of the past 11 months. Aside from Bailey Cadamarteri, who made a big impact as he helped keep Wednesday in the Championship last season, there have been three major standouts.
Pierce Charles, Sean Fusire and Gabriel Otegbayo have all been part of the senior setup for a long period now, with all three travelling on the club’s preseason tour to Austria and Germany, and in those three the German sees ‘our future’.
But what does he look for when he sees these youngsters for the first time? What is ‘that’ attribute that he’s keeping an eye out for?
“How quick they are in the mind,” he told the Star. “I think this is very helpful, like when I saw Sean for the first time in a small rondo I saw how quick he was in the mind, and that he had solutions before he receives the ball - I saw in which parts he can accelerate the game, how brave he is on the ball, it’s fantastic to see.
“With Gab I was very impressed when I saw him for the first time how he talked and tried to lead a group in the backline, it’s fantastic and his brave, and for me it’s about giving them an opportunity in training to see if they can deliver longer term or after a short term you see that they need more time.
“But these three guys have worked on a good level for a long time, that’s why they’ve improved and made steps forward… It’s been fantastic for Pierce to play cup games, the national team games, they’ve been helpful for his development. And I think we have three players there who are our future.”
What happens next for that particular trio remains to be seen, however they will be eager to find out who the Owls are drawn against in the Carabao Cup later this evening, with Röhl likely to give them all a runout in their fourth round fixture having played their part in the victory over Blackpool.
