Kevin Nancekivell believes Plymouth Argyle have the talent and resilience in order to pull themselves out of their tailspin. After winning just one of their last 11 Championship games, Plymouth have slipped down the table in recent weeks and they now sit just one point above the relegation zone and two above Sheffield Wednesday.

Such form has pushed the club to part ways with Ian Foster and in lieu of a permanent boss, director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Nancekivell have stepped in to try and lead the Pilgrims to safety. The pair will take charge for the first time on Friday night against bottom of the table Rotherham United, who will be buoyed by their result over Millwall last time out, and a midweek clash against fellow strugglers QPR follows.

Of course, just six matches remain this season and recent performances would suggest Dewsnip and Nancekivell have their work cut out to prevent an immediate return to League One, but the latter is full of belief.

""I know, and Neil knows, there is enough talent in that changing room to get ourselves out of this position we are in," he said, per Plymouth Live. "So I have got total belief in the squad, I have got total belief in everybody in that changing room and the staff that we are working with.

"We just need to go and produce it on the pitch. The supporters have got a huge role to play in that. They were fantastic for us against Bristol City. I know how much they want us to survive. The players know how much they want us to survive, and we are good to go. We are ready."

He added: "We have been in tough places before at the football club, tougher places than we are in now. I think one of our characteristics that we probably don't talk about enough is we are really resilient. We survived administration, we have survived relegation scares before and we will survive this one, and we need everyone to pull together to help us do that.

"The supporters are the best and we need them with us from the first minute until the minute we walk off the pitch. There is going to be times in games where it's not going our way and that's when the players will need the supporters more than anything.

"I know they are behind us all the way. It's not just the supporters that travel to Rotherham. There's thousands and thousands all around Devon and Cornwall. We are aware of that.