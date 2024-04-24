Sheffield Wednesday’s bid to remain in the Championship looks set to go right down to the wire but Danny Rohl’s side have put fate in their own hands. Sunday’s brilliant 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers pulled the Owls out of the relegation zone, with Birmingham City replacing them after only managing a 0-0 draw at Rotherham.

There are now just two games remaining and everything still to play for, with seven teams still able to join Rotherham in the bottom three. Wednesday host West Brom before a final-day trip to Sunderland and Rohl will almost certainly need a decent return to keep his side safe.