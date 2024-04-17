Opta supercomputer predicts final Championship table and Sheffield Wednesday's survival chance v Birmingham and rivals - gallery

A look at the Opta supercomputer’s latest predictions to see where Sheffield Wednesday are on course to wind up.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday continue to endure a difficult campaign, but they still have a chance of beating the drop, sitting just one point from safety. The bad news is that they have just three games remaining to preserve their Championship status, with time quickly running out.

The Owls face relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers this weekend in a crucial clash in the basement battle. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest predicted final table from Opta to see just how likely Danny Rohl’s men are to suffer the drop as things stand. Take a look below to see the latest predicted table.

Current points: 88. Probability of automatic promotion: 85.4%.

1. 1. Leicester City

Current points: 88. Probability of automatic promotion: 85.4%.

Current points: 89. Probability of automatic promotion: 64.2%.

2. 2. Ipswich Town

Current points: 89. Probability of automatic promotion: 64.2%.

Current points: 87. Probability of automatic promotion: 42.7%.

3. 3. Leeds United

Current points: 87. Probability of automatic promotion: 42.7%.

Current points: 81. Probability of automatic promotion: 7.7%.

4. 4. Southampton

Current points: 81. Probability of automatic promotion: 7.7%.

