Sheffield Wednesday continue to endure a difficult campaign, but they still have a chance of beating the drop, sitting just one point from safety. The bad news is that they have just three games remaining to preserve their Championship status, with time quickly running out.

The Owls face relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers this weekend in a crucial clash in the basement battle. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest predicted final table from Opta to see just how likely Danny Rohl’s men are to suffer the drop as things stand. Take a look below to see the latest predicted table.