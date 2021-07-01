Opportunity knocks as Darren Moore lays down Sheffield Wednesday challenge

The Owls have a plethora of young players as part of their preseason training camp in Wales at present, with more experienced youth players such as Alex Hunt and Ciaran Brennan being joined by the likes of Liam Waldock, Charles Hagan, Luke Jackson, Korede Adedoyin and several others.

Wednesday are yet to make any signings as they look at sorting out their financial issues and getting their transfer embargo lifted, and Moore thinks that the current situation means that the kids have got a real chance to show what they can do.

“It’s really important for me to see the younger players because since arriving at the football club I’ve seen them and some of their ability. What I wanted to do was get them down here over these 10 days and really have a look.

“They’ll get the opportunity to work with the seniors and to play in preseason games with the seniors and it’s over to them really.

“I’ve said to them, if ever they have an opportunity to stake a claim in Sheffield Wednesday’s first team on the front line then now is your opportunity.

“It’s a big couple of weeks for them, in terms of training, working with the seniors, but also playing in the games to see what they’re about. I’m really excited by them, some of the signs have been promising and they just have to continue with it.”