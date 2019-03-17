Opponents ‘fear’ playing Sheffield Wednesday, reckons Owls star

Attacking midfielder Adam Reach claims the rest of the Championship fear Sheffield Wednesday as the race for the play-offs intensifies.

Saturday's thrilling 4-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers moved Steve Bruce's men to within two points of sixth-placed Aston Villa with eight matches left.

Adam Reach has scored nine times this season

Steven Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu, Dominic Iorfa and Marco Matias netted to ensure the Owls enter the international break on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run.

Back-to-back wins over Bolton and Blackburn has lifted Wednesday up to 10th and boosted hopes of a late promotion challenge.

The Owls have turned Hillsborough into a difficult place for opponents to visit. They have gone 11 matches without defeat on home soil in all competitions. Their last defeat at S6 came at the hands of Derby County on November 24.

Match report: Owls 4 Blackburn 2

Nine-goal ace Reach told The Star: "If you want to get into the top six you have to deserve it and you have to beat those teams around you.

"If we end up in the play offs come May then we will have thoroughly deserved it from that run in.

"There will be tough games but we are in good form and I think everyone fears us a little bit at the minute.

"No one really wants to play Sheffield Wednesday, especially here, we are doing so well at Hillsborough and hopefully we can continue that."

It is believed that the groin injury that forced Fletcher off in the second half is not as bad as first feared.

But defensive midfielder Sam Hutchinson (hamstring) will be assessed by Wednesday's medical team.

Bruce said: "Sam Hutchinson has got a hamstring so considering the problems that we’ve had, you’ve got to give credit to the lads who are playing week in, week out. They’ve done remarkably well.

“It is a concern to us that we’re picking up far too many injuries at the wrong time."