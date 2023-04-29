“Ooooft” “Meat and gravy” Sheffield Wednesday ratings in bittersweet win at Shrewsbury Town
So it’s the play-offs. In all likelihood, the task was always likely to be a case of building momentum ahead of what is to come. And Sheffield Wednesday did that at Shrewsbury Town, registering a 3-0 win thanks to a hat-trick from top scorer Michael Smith.
The big man produced the full offering of what he does best; a curling effort first half, a customary header and a composed finish rounding-off the trio.
There were strong performances in defence, busy performances elsewhere.
Indeed, the win took Wednesday to within a point of their highest-ever tally in their 156-year history. But they’ll continue to fight for promotion from League One via the play-offs after Plymouth and Ipswich did enough elsewhere.
Here are our player ratings from New Meadow.