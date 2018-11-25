One victory will change everything for Sheffield Wednesday, reckons Owls midfielder

Joey Pelupessy remains confident Sheffield Wednesday will come through their sticky patch, claiming one victory could transform their faltering season.

Jos Luhukay's side slipped to 18th in the Championship rankings after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Derby County.

The Owls had the upperhand in the early stages and deservedly led through Adam Reach's sixth goal of the campaign.

But the Rams battled back to claim maximum points after first half strikes from Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott to sentence Wednesday to a fifth loss in their last six outings.

The result leaves the Owls just three points above the drop zone.

Pelupessy told The Star: "We are on a bad run. That's a fact.

"We have to stay confident. We played well in most of the game against Derby. We didn't look like a team against Derby who had lost four and drawn one in the previous games.

"If you win, a lot of things can change. One win can turn things around.

"We have not won for six games. A good result can change the team."

Luhukay's side entertain third-from-bottom Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night searching for a first home victory since August 25.

"It is a really important game," admitted Pelupessy. "They are three points behind us. We need to win.

"We can't hide. We have to stick together, roll up our sleeves and fight."

The defensive midfielder said he understands the fans' frustration but insists the players are determined to rectify their poor form.

He said: "Of course, if you lose five out of six games, you can expect criticism.

"I'm not surprised with the criticism because we haven't had good results. We have to try and turn things as quick as possible.

"We showed against Derby that we still have confidence but we need a result and then things can change."

