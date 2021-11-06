One of Sheffield Wednesday's youngsters has returned from loan - could play this week

Reports earlier this week suggested the club were hoping to bring Liam Waldock and Ciaran Brennan back from Gainsborough Trinity and Ciaran Brennan respectively and while Brennan’s stay at Notts County will continue into the weekend, midfielder Waldock is back training with Wednesday.

Waldock enjoyed a successful stint at Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity but is now back to bolster the Owls’ squad ahead of a potential stint out ‘at a higher level’, confirmed Owls boss Darren Moore.

Wednesday have back-to-back cup ties against Plymouth and Harrogate to navigate on Sunday and Tuesday.

“Liam Waldock is back in with us and it’s been to see him and where he’s at,” Moore said. “Ciaran Brennan is still out on loan and we believe he will be part of their squad for the FA Cup.

“Liam has been back with us for a few days training and it’s been good to get some eyes on him. We’ll assess him over the next couple of weeks to see where he’s at.

“He could potentially be involved. I’ve told him how important it is for me and the staff to look at him. We need to see where he’s at in terms of his development and whether it’s right to keep him in and around the first team squad or do we look to send him on another loan at a higher level to aid that development.

“That’s the opportunity and what the procedure will be.”