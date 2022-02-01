Morecambe came to frustrate, they sat in deep and for a while the Owls struggled to break them down.
Two disallowed goals sparked a slight sense of nervousness at Hillsborough, but a stunning strike from George Byers and a late Nathaniel Mendez-Laing goal earned them a fully deserved three points.
Here are out player ratings from S6.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6
Had a hairy moment midway through the first half in a rare Morecambe attack. Otherwise, could have read a couple of chapters of a good book for all he was needed.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Jordan Storey - 7
Looked a little shaky early doors but grew through it. Used the ball well to start a couple of attacks. Made some good decisions.
Photo: SWFC
3. Harlee Dean - 6
Forced off early with an injury Wednesday will hope is not at all serious. He looked in some anguish walking down the tunnel. Replaced by Palmer.
Photo: SWFC
4. Sam Hutchinson - 9
Calm and collected. Continued his fine form through from Saturday. Came to the rescue with two goal line clearances of ice cool aesthetics. Looked confident in a proper performance.
Photo: Steve Ellis