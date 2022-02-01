..in one of several injury concerns as Wednesday won out against Morecame. But what of our ratings? Here's the latest..

One nine and a lot of effort - Player ratings from Sheffield Wednesday's comfortable win over Morecambe

They huffed and they puffed.. and while they didn’t quite blow the house to the ground, Sheffield Wednesday did more than enough to earn a third home win on the spin.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:52 pm

Morecambe came to frustrate, they sat in deep and for a while the Owls struggled to break them down.

Two disallowed goals sparked a slight sense of nervousness at Hillsborough, but a stunning strike from George Byers and a late Nathaniel Mendez-Laing goal earned them a fully deserved three points.

Here are out player ratings from S6.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6

Had a hairy moment midway through the first half in a rare Morecambe attack. Otherwise, could have read a couple of chapters of a good book for all he was needed.

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Jordan Storey - 7

Looked a little shaky early doors but grew through it. Used the ball well to start a couple of attacks. Made some good decisions.

Photo: SWFC

3. Harlee Dean - 6

Forced off early with an injury Wednesday will hope is not at all serious. He looked in some anguish walking down the tunnel. Replaced by Palmer.

Photo: SWFC

4. Sam Hutchinson - 9

Calm and collected. Continued his fine form through from Saturday. Came to the rescue with two goal line clearances of ice cool aesthetics. Looked confident in a proper performance.

Photo: Steve Ellis

