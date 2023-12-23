One four and an eight in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after gut-punch Cardiff City defeat
A late rally by an otherwise quiet Cardiff City side did for Sheffield Wednesday on an afternoon that sent the Owls into Christmas with a bitter feeling of three points lost.
Wednesday were the dominant side throughout a match that saw Cardiff camped in their own half for the most part. Defensive lapses and an inability to double a lead given to them by Anthony Musaba cost them dearly.
There were bright performances from the likes of Marvin Johnson, Will Vaulks, Callum Paterson and Barry Bannan but their dominance didn't turn into vast glut of clear-cut chances with the Bluebirds able to stay in the game.
Karlan Grant and Kion Etete both bundled the ball past Cameron Dawson late in the game via deflections to send the away end into pandemonium and the home side scratching their heads.