Sheffield Wednesday fell to a late 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City.Sheffield Wednesday fell to a late 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City.
One four and an eight in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after gut-punch Cardiff City defeat

A late rally by an otherwise quiet Cardiff City side did for Sheffield Wednesday on an afternoon that sent the Owls into Christmas with a bitter feeling of three points lost.

By Alex Miller
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 17:47 GMT

Wednesday were the dominant side throughout a match that saw Cardiff camped in their own half for the most part. Defensive lapses and an inability to double a lead given to them by Anthony Musaba cost them dearly.

There were bright performances from the likes of Marvin Johnson, Will Vaulks, Callum Paterson and Barry Bannan but their dominance didn't turn into vast glut of clear-cut chances with the Bluebirds able to stay in the game.

Karlan Grant and Kion Etete both bundled the ball past Cameron Dawson late in the game via deflections to send the away end into pandemonium and the home side scratching their heads.

Outfoxed by a devilish spinning deflection for Cardiff's equaliser on a day he didn't have a huge number of saves to make. Routinely gets too much blame but has to hold his hand up for the second, fumbling Tanner's tame effort into the path of Etete and was slow to jump up.

1. Cameron Dawson - 4

The experienced campaigner produced a couple of really well-timed interventions defensively and offered enough going forward to cause a headache or two. Was taken off for Valentin late on.

2. Liam Palmer - 6

There was a moment in the first half that saw him take out two Cardiff attackers with a pass that would have made Beckenbauer blush. Got forward and defended strongly enough. Off by the time the winner went in.

3. Bambo Diaby - 7

Was robust in the face of a meaty Cardiff challenge physically and was unlucky that his attempts to clear resulted in two goal-bound deflections.

4. Akin Famewo - 6

