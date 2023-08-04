News you can trust since 1887
One debut, four new boys on the bench in Sheffield Wednesday side to play Southampton

Sheffield Wednesday kick off their season at Hillsborough tonight against Southampton and we’ll be here throughout the evening to deliver every meaningful moment.

By Alex Miller
Published 4th Aug 2023, 19:05 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 19:19 BST

Here’s the Southampton team - including a couple of big names..

Xisco has named his first competitive starting XI as Sheffield Wednesday manager for this evening’s Hillsborough clash with Southampton.

The Owls look set to set up in a 4-1-4-1 system, with fill-in full-backs in the form of Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo.

Juan Delgado is set for his debut and there are four new faces on the bench in Pol Valentin, Di’shon Bernard, Anthony Musaba and Ashley Fletcher. Reece James also makes the bench following his permanent switch from Blackpool.

There is no George Byers or Marvin Johnson in the matchday squad.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Paterson, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Delgado, Bakinson, Vaulks, Bannan, Windass, Gregory

Subs: Charles, Palmer, Valentin, Bernard, James, Musaba, Wilks, Smith, Fletcher