Enough has been said about the Clarets’ clean sheets and their run of form at home, so the Owls know that they’ve got a big task on their hands over in Lancashire.

Questions were raised over James Beadle following his mistake at the weekend, but Röhl quickly but that discussion to bed when he confirmed that the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee remains the number one. There are others that are almost guarantees for the XI, but Beadle is the only one who’s effectively been named.

Barry Bannan looks set to keep his place after the Wednesday boss said that all was looking good despite his injury concerns, but there is a mystery concern for one player who may be a doubt due to illness. Frankly it could be anyone.

With all that in mind, what do you make of this as a potential Owls line-up for tonight’s game?

1 . James Beadle - GK There were some calling for a change after his mistake v Coventry, but Rohl has confirmed that he remains number one. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RB Valery has been one of the Owls' most solid performers of late, and it seems unlikely that Röhl would be looking to swap him out. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB The Owls defender has acquitted himself well since coming back into the XI, and with no other senior centre backs available he's almost a shoo-in. | UGC Photo Sales

4 . Max Lowe - CB Very few would argue against Lowe being in whatever Owls XI Röhl puts out these days. He's not been completely flawless, nobody has, but is up there with Wednesday's top performers this season. | UGC Photo Sales