Enough has been said about the Clarets’ clean sheets and their run of form at home, so the Owls know that they’ve got a big task on their hands over in Lancashire.
Questions were raised over James Beadle following his mistake at the weekend, but Röhl quickly but that discussion to bed when he confirmed that the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee remains the number one. There are others that are almost guarantees for the XI, but Beadle is the only one who’s effectively been named.
Barry Bannan looks set to keep his place after the Wednesday boss said that all was looking good despite his injury concerns, but there is a mystery concern for one player who may be a doubt due to illness. Frankly it could be anyone.
With all that in mind, what do you make of this as a potential Owls line-up for tonight’s game?
