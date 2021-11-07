One change up front, midfield duo return for Sheffield Wednesday as Darren Moore goes for momentum

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed an important injury boost with the return of two midfielders after extended lay-offs.

By Alex Miller
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 11:27 am

Massimo Luongo and George Byers have been named on the bench for this afternoon’s FA Cup first round clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Luongo hasn’t featured since August’s win at Rotherham while Byers comes back in having played his last match down at Plymouth. The pair played the first half in Wednesday under-23s’ mini-derby at Bramall Lane last week and are building up to full involvement.

Darren Moore admitted they could be in line for a start in Tuesday evening’s Papa Johns Trophy match against Harrogate Town.

There is only one change to the starting line-up, with Saido Berahino coming in for top scorer Lee Gregory, who drops to the bench.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Johnson, Dunkley, Palmer; Corbeanu, Bannan, Wing, Adeniran, Paterson; Berahino, Kamberi

Subs: Wildsmith, Brown, Hunt, Byers, Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Shodipo, Sow, Gregory

Massimo Luongo has returned to the matchday squad at SHeffield Wednesday.
