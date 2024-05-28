The Owls are busy pressing forward with their transfer plans behind the scenes, with the likes of James Beadle, Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo and Mike Biereth headline figures at this early stage. There’ll be a hell of a lot more to come as Danny Röhl sets about tweaking the squad to his preference.

It’s yet to be seen into which markets Wednesday will place the bulk of their activity - The Star understands there will be money to be spent - but there are bargains to be had out there.

We took a look at every player to be released from last year’s Championship clubs, so you don’t have to.

1 . Birmingham City Relegated Birmingham have released five senior players ahead of their step back into League One - Marc Roberts, Scott Hogan (pictured), Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner and Neil Etheridge, while experienced duo Lukas Jutkiewicz and John Ruddy have both been offered new deals.

2 . Bristol City Midfielder Matty James - brother of outgoing Wednesday man Reece - has been released following three years and 116 appearances for the Ashton Gate club. Former Aston Villa attacker Andi Weimann will also leave the club having spent the last period of the season on loan at West Brom. Veteran midfielder Andy King will retire.

3 . Coventry City Coventry captain Liam Kelly is the headline departure from Coventry, with boss Mark Robins having paid tribute to his efforts for the club. Ex-Sheffield United keeper Simon Moore will also leave, while influential 26-year-old midfielder Callum O'Hare has been offered a new deal amid big reported interest from elsewhere.