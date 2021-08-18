One assist in.. New boy can add a new dimension to Sheffield Wednesday's midfield scrap

Darren Moore’s summer revolution at S6 as seen no fewer than 13 new faces walk through the door, among them three senior central midfielders, a reality that has breathed new life into the Wednesday squad.

The middle of the pitch is an area that seems especially competitive when it comes to numbers and with club captain Barry Bannan expected to play the majority of matches, it could well be that the remaining players are fighting it out for two places.

One of those hopefuls, former Swansea City technician George Byers, registered his first Owls assist in the win over Doncaster Rovers last weekend and made his full debut in the win over Fleetwood.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers has added more depth to the Owls' midfield.

Asked what Wednesday fans should look to expect from the 25-year-old, Moore said after the Fleetwood victory: “He’s slick and clean with the ball, he sees pictures really well and has a good understanding of the game.

“I thought him, Wingy and Baz were excellent and showed good rotation, they got us moving on the ball, which was excellent. We caused them problems.

“The close control of those three and that passing ability was second to none.

“You can see what he [Byers] is going to bring, he’s a very different player and we’ve developed some good combinations with the midfielders.