On-loan Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall suffers season-ending injury while with Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall is out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The 27 year-old has been spending the season on loan at Derby County, playing an important role in the Rams' promotion charge.

However, Winnall has revealed in an instagram post that his season is over after undergoing an operation on Thursday

"Unfortunately I have torn my ACL and will be missing for the rest of the season and beyond," he wrote. "I had my op yesterday evening and everything went very well. Obviously I am devastated but I know I’ve got the right family, friends and girlfriend to get me through this and come out the other side stronger. I’d like to personally thank @dcfcofficial on how amazing they have treated me through this process.

"Everyone from the chairman, manager, backroom staff, players and especially the medical department have been fantastic with me and I will be forever grateful for the support they have given me and I know I’m in the right hands to get me back for playing as soon as possible. I’m sure I’ll be back scoring tap ins very soon! But until then I will be working my n**s off to get back playing!"

Winnall left the Owls on a temporary deal during the August transfer window, with midfielder Jacob Butterfield moving in the opposite direction.

Sam Winnall celebrates scoring for Sheffield Wednesday against QPR

The former Barnsley man, who moved to Hillsborough in January last year, has scored six goals in 18 appearances for Gary Rowett's side. He scored once for Wednesday in this campaign - against QPR - before making the switch to Pride Park.