Sheffield Wednesday’s on loan striker Jordan Rhodes has been called a “class act” by football fans online after sending a letter and a pair of signed boots to a young fan who had been bullied.

Rhodes, who is currently on loan at Norwich City, has been praised after a photo of his letter to a young Wednesday fan called Jack was posted online.

And the striker, who signed for Wednesday from Middlesbrough for £10million in July 2017, hinted at where his future lies in the letter.

Rhodes wrote: “To Jack, Happy Birthday, I hope you had a lovely day, got lots of nice things and did something good with your new friends. I was sad to hear you were being bullied and really happy you are enjoying your new school and teacher.

“I hope you are still a strong happy boy you always were and don’t let bullies affect you as that’s what they want. How is your new house? Are you liking your new room?

“We will just have to see if I return to Wednesday next year but my uncle and the new manager have made a good start haven’t they?

Jordan Rhodes

“Good to see them doing well and I hope they beat Sheffield United at Hillsborough soon.”

Rhodes’ uncle is Steve Agnew, who was caretaker manager before Steve Bruce’s arrival at Hillsborough and has now moved into the Owls coaching staff.

It’s not the first time Rhodes has been known to reply to young fans who have written to him, as fans hailed the move as “quality”.

Andy R replied to the photo on Twitter: “Never have I wanted it to work out as badly for player in blue n white as I have for Jordan Rhodes, I’m sure he will be back in the summer. Seen it on here before he takes time out for the fans it’s what football is missing, shows the man is a class act. WAWAW”

Ray Clarke added: “Not getting much match time at #NCFC but quality guy only on loan but loves our club and gives everything, hope we can sign him full time this letter shows the quality of the man not many players would take the time to do this.”

And Luke Askham replied: “Quality from Rhodes never wanted it to work out as much for a striker who knows what will happen in summer.”

Rhodes is due to return to S6 this summer at the end of his loan spell with promotion challengers Norwich.

The 29-year-old has scored nine goals in 34 appearances for the Canaries this season.