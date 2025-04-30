On-fire Sheffield Wednesday talents set for lengthy semi-final trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s will face a long trip over to Bristol City for the semi-final of their Professional Development League play-off.

Andy Sharp’s young Owls are in fantastic form going into the final game of the regular season against Brentford this weekend, and have already secured second place as they look to make it 13 games unbeaten in the North division.

No matter what happens on the final day, however, they will not be able to catch table-topping Burnley, who are four points ahead, while the South division has already been won by Bristol City. Watford, meanwhile, have clinched second.

Sheffield Wednesday’s semi-final

So the semifinals will see Wednesday travel to Bristol and the Clarets play host to the Hornets, with all four teams looking to book their spot in the final later this month. A loose date of May 17th has been mentioned for the finale, but that is yet to be confirmed.

The semifinals are one-legged winner-takes-all affairs, meaning that Sharp’s men will need to get the job done in the South West, but with the form of players like Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri and Will Grainger, they’ll be full of confidence going into the knockout phase of this year’s season.

Meanwhile, a level up, Andy Holdsworth and his U21s will see their season come to an end on Monday away at Watford as they play at Vicarage Road a couple of days after the senior side finish their season there.

They’re fourth going into the final game, but could end up fifth depending on how Coventry City - who have games in hand - end their season. Hull City, in third, are seven points clear.