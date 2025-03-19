Sheffield Wednesday fans didn’t want to hear it from him, but Chris Wilder isn’t wrong with a lot of what he said about the Owls at the weekend.

Older? Definitely. Bigger? Probably. But better? It’s hard to think of many elements of Wednesday where that’s true compared to their rivals, Sheffield United, at this point in time.

Wilder’s post-match nine-minute tale of how the Blades ‘took back the city’ of Sheffield hasn’t gone down well with Wednesdayites, and why would it? The rival manager, a lifelong Blade, revelled in a Sheffield double and gloated about the gap between the sides. What’s to like about it from our point of view?

But in plenty of what he actually said there was no opinion. Sadly for myself and the rest of the blue and white side of the Steel City, they were just facts.

At the end of the 2015/16 season 29 places separated Premier League-chasing Wednesday from League One midtablers, United. The Owls were a Mo Diame belter away from reaching the promised land, and – as Wilder says – probably opening up a gap between the sides that could’ve lasted for decades.

What’s happened since, the majority of it on Wilder’s watch, is hard to take from an Owls perspective. The Blades, as much as it pains me to say it, have done so much right – and their reward for that is clear to see. Part of it is a six-game unbeaten run against Wednesday, stretching back 2012.

A huge 1-0 win that spearheaded the Owls' promotion - Chris O'Grady was the hero on the day. | Steve Ellis

A Sheffield powershift between Wednesday and United

The season on from Wednesday’s Wembley outing there was a changing of the guard at United, Wilder came in and a whole host went out - many for substantial fees that helped build the squad that eventually reached the Premier League.

And from there money makes money. While Wednesday clung onto players for too long, players who would eventually leave for free, United made millions, and used those millions to improve their stadium, buy a new training ground, develop their academy. The Blades boss said he wanted to have the best of all those things - and now they have. Once they become a Category 1 academy they’ll have the pick of the litter for local youngsters, too.

Yeah, they’ve spent a lot now, and some of that has come from parachute payments, but all of it has been earned. Whether that be through league finishes, player sales, commercial deals built on being a top-flight club or whatever. Over the last 10 years, aside from a brief flirtation with the Premier League, what has truly been improved in and around Sheffield Wednesday?

The training ground at Middlewood Road isn’t one befitting of a club the size and stature of a club such as ours, and the lack of investment in that regard has definitely hurt the club. Be that physically and literally given that it’s often not fit for purpose in the winter months, or in a more metaphoric sense when potential signings are weighing up whether they’d rather be at Wednesday or elsewhere. The matchday experience, by all accounts, is chalk and cheese as well. To say that Hillsborough needs a bit of tender love and care would be the understatement of the year. If we’d looked after our playing assets better, and spent money a bit wiser, maybe the gap wouldn’t be as big.

United don’t have any major trophies to show for their efforts, and it’ll be a while before they can get near the Owls on that front given the history of the two, but if we were to bet on which one of Sheffield’s big clubs will get the next trophy – I reckon all our money is going in the same place.

It’ll swing back around, because it always does and Wilder said as much at the weekend. Wednesday will become the dominant side in the Steel City once again, because that’s what’s happened for 135 years… But it’s hard to see how that changes while Dejphon Chansiri continues to run things the way they are right now.