The tingle of possibility around the FA Cup third round draw fell flat last month as Sheffield Wednesday were handed the prospect of a trip to a ground they’ve grown to know quite well in the last few years.

While other EFL clubs celebrated big-ticket ties against Premier League outfits or match-ups with lesser-known clubs further down the pyramid, the football gods picked out a repeat of the Owls v Sky Blues omnibus for the fifth meeting between the two sides in just over a year. Fans of both sides expressed their boredom at the draw. Never has the FA’s decision to scrap replays been more welcomed.

“Hey, it's not my choice,” Wednesday boss Danny Röhl said in jovial tones in during his pre-match press conference. “Maybe you ask Coventry and they will say 'Oh, not again? Sheffield Wednesday?' I think it will be similar. When you have a cup game everybody is excited to have a good draw, but it is a game and it is a game that we want to win.

“This is the most important thing, to go there, to have a good attitude and a good mentality, to bring a good team onto the pitch. We will try to come to the next round and then hopefully it is not Coventry! Then we will maybe have the chance to have a different opponent and that would be nice.”

Despite the moving of the clash to a 6pm evening kick-off at the whim of overseas broadcast and despite the relative greyness of the fixture, nearly 5,000 away end tickets have been sold for the clash. An assumption earlier in the week that Wednesday would name a weakened side for the game was shrugged off by Röhl, who with eight days free until their Championship return battle at Elland Road next weekend is expected to name a strong side.