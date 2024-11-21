Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Office staff at Hillsborough stadium were hauled to the training ground after an early morning phone call from Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has praised the ‘togetherness’ of employees at the club after they grabbed a shovel to ensure the club could prepare for their Championship clash with Cardiff City this weekend.

The German boss arrived at Middlewood Road on Tuesday morning to find white-over training pitches, with members of the club’s grounds team working on clearing an area of the pitch to allow senior training in the coming hours. A phone call to the stadium later and members of Wednesday staff were asked to make their way up to the training ground to assist the effort. It’s understood the training session was delayed into the afternoon but went ahead.

“These are small things we have to improve,” Röhl told The Star. “I arrived on Tuesday morning at 8 o’clock and I saw two groundsmen trying to remove the snow, but there was so much snow it was not really possible. For me it was important that we had to train, we had an 11 v 11 on Tuesday. So I called the office in the stadium.

“I said ‘Guys, anybody who can walk, please come to the training ground’. It was a good togetherness, 20 or 25 people who worked hard to make a good pitch for us. We trained good on Tuesday and today (Thursday) it was the same, in the morning a lot of people helped and then we trained in two groups.”

Wednesday scheduled players and staff a break in the first half of the fortnight’s pause for international matches, a stretch of time designed to allow players to recharge and go again heading into the chaos of the midwinter fixture schedule. Röhl and other Owls figures were allowed the chance to spend time relaxing with family before reporting back to a chilly Middlewood Road earlier this week. The next international break does not come again until March.

“The first things was about recovery and then getting back on the pitch,” Röhl said. “Today we had all the players back from the national teams and then we have two days preparing. The weather was not the best this week for us, but we thank all the staff from the stadium who helped us, otherwise we could not have trained. It was great work, great togetherness. Now we move on. We now come to a busy time in the season, so let’s see.

“It was a good togetherness, it showed we have the support from the members of the club. Sometimes such a situation like this is a good reminder of where we are. At some other clubs I can turn on an undersoil heater. But we find solutions and for me this is the key.

“Everyone was helpful, the coaches helped. We had the shovels and all the things, the tractor here. Hopefully we don’t have the snow soon, but you never know.”