Darren Moore’s new-look side began the League One campaign with a 0-0 draw away at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, while his former club were beaten 2-1 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

This weekend’s clash will be the first derby of the season for the Owls and the first time Moore has come up against his former side since he left to take charge at Hillsborough in March.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday meet South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers kick off?

The game takes place at Hillsborough on Saturday, 14 August and kick-off is at 3pm.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers on TV?

The match has not been chosen for live television coverage.

Highlights will also be shown on the EFL on Quest show, which starts at 9pm on Saturday.

Is there a live stream for Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers?

There is no live stream available for fans in the UK.

How else can I follow the game?

As ever, The Star will also be running a comprehensive live blog with team news, live updates, reaction and analysis from our Owls correspondents Alex Miller and Joe Crann.

You can follow them on Twitter via @AlexMiller91 and @YesWeCrann.

Who is the referee?

As of Tuesday (10 August), referee details had not been released.

What are the odds?

Paddy Power is offering the following odds on the game:

Sheffield Wednesday – 7/10

Draw – 13/5