Wednesday will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing the Steel City derby in their last outing, and they’ve got a strong chance of achieving it if their away form this season is anything to go by.

The Owls will be forced into one change with Max Lowe having been ruled out for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign, but that may not be the only one that Röhl makes as they seek three points at Cardiff City Stadium...

We had a go at predicting the Wednesday XI for their first game back after the international break - what do you think?

1 . James Beadle - GK Back from England duty and back into the Owls XI - that's what's expected here.

2 . Pol Valentin - RB With Max Lowe injured it's likely that Dom Iorfa will move into the centre. It could be Valentin or Liam Palmer that start at RB, but with the former coming on against Sheffield United he'd be the best guess.

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB With the dearth of options at centre back, Ihiekwe would be starting even if he didn't deserve to at this point. Thankfully he's earned his spot regardless.

4 . Dominic Iorfa - CB Iorfa is back from injury and has done well since returning. Lowe's injury opens up a spot in the centre and he's the most obvious choice to fill it.