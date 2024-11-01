'Obvious choice' 'Fresh legs' - Potential Sheffield Wednesday XI for Watford outing

Joe Crann
Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 1st Nov 2024, 00:00 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday XI will again look very different as the Owls play host to Watford on Saturday.

The Wednesday boss made nine changes for Brentford after his side had managed to come from behind to beat Portsmouth a few days’ earlier, and it would be no surprise at all to see wholesale changes once more when the team take to the field at Hillsborough this weekend.

Injuries have played a part, of course, with a handful of players unavailable for selection due to their current ailments, but Röhl has also spoken at length about his desire to rotate his team and keep them as fresh as possible during what has been a hectic schedule.

Speaking after the penalty shootout defeat to the Bees he said, “There was game management for Dom (Iorfa) and Dish (Bernard), we didn't want them to play 90 minutes, and Liam (Palmer) gave us calmness in the middle of the pitch to have good moments with the ball. In front it was good to see we can now change three players to give fresh legs. The focus is now on Watford and we have a big, big week ahead.”

Here’s how we think Wednesday could line up at 3pm on Saturday:

No guesswork here, Beadle will be back in goal for the Owls - and that'll be the case whenever he's available in the league.

1. James Beadle - GK

No guesswork here, Beadle will be back in goal for the Owls - and that'll be the case whenever he's available in the league.

His recent performances have been good, but on top of that he also had a full break in midweek due to his suspension so can come into this one with fresh legs.

2. Pol Valentin - RWB

His recent performances have been good, but on top of that he also had a full break in midweek due to his suspension so can come into this one with fresh legs.

This could also be Yan Valery, but 'Palms' has shown his worth on a number of occasions and his experience could be valued in this one as Valery recovers from a knock.

3. Liam Palmer - RCB

This could also be Yan Valery, but 'Palms' has shown his worth on a number of occasions and his experience could be valued in this one as Valery recovers from a knock.

He's looked good since his return from injury, putting in a couple of great performances, and him being taken off after an hour at Brentford may suggest that he's being managed.

4. Dominic Iorfa - CB

He's looked good since his return from injury, putting in a couple of great performances, and him being taken off after an hour at Brentford may suggest that he's being managed.

